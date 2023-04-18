Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says caste census beneficial

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reiterated demand for a caste based census in the country and claimed that it was highly beneficial.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of his weekly programme ‘Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhyamantri’, Nitish said that leaders of all political parties in the state had reached at a consensus to conduct caste based census.

He said a delegation of all parties of the state had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. “I was part of the delegation. But nothing happened on this front from the centre despite the fact it is highly beneficial,” the Bihar CM said.

Nitish disclosed that after centre’s refusal the Bihar government decided to conduct caste survey on its own, which will cover other aspects as well. He said the numbers of castes from census conducted in 2011 were not made available after which it was found that it was not done properly.

