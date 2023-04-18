Centre asks local bodies to ensure recognised bodies do animal birth control programme for stray dogs 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday directed local bodies to ensure only recognised organisations carry out the animal birth control programme for stray dogs as per the recently notified rules.

The municipal corporations need to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme and Anti Rabies Programme jointly, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a release.

The Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 were issued following the guidelines of the Supreme Court in a case between the Animal Welfare Board of India and People for Elimination of Stray Troubles, it said.

The 2023 rules which were notified by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on March 10, supersede the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules of 2001 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.

As per new rules, the ministry said that the ABC programme for sterilization and immunization of stray dogs is to be carried out by the respective local bodies.

One of the requirements under the rule is that the ABC Programme needs to be carried out by organisations recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) specifically for this purpose, it said.

The list of such organizations will be made available on the website of the Board, which will also be updated from time to time, it said, adding that cruelty involved in carrying out of ABC programme needs to be addressed.

"Therefore, the local bodies are requested to implement the rules in letter and spirit and not to permit any organizations to carry out ABC programmes which are not recognized by AWBI and approved for ABC programme or otherwise elaborated in the rules," it added.

The ministry said the rules also provide guidelines on how to deal with human and stray dog conflicts without relocating dogs in an area.

By effective implementation of these rules, the ABC can be conducted by the local bodies which will help in reducing the stray dog population addressing the animal welfare issues, it added.

