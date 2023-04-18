'I'm appalled, don't do politics over Indians stuck in Sudan': Jaishankar slams Siddaramaiah

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the latter's remarks on Indians stuck in Sudan.

"It is reported that 31 Hakkis Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since past few days and the government is yet to initiate action to bring them back. The BJP government should open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure well being of Hakki Pakkis (a Kannadiga tribe)," tweeted Siddharamaiah.

In response, Jaishankar tweeted, "I am simply appalled at your (Siddharamaiah)’s tweet. There are lives at stake, don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Sudan."

He further said that the details of Indians in Sudan cannot be made public for security reasons.

ALSO READ | Growing trade between India and Russia has created imbalance, need to address it: Jaishankar

"Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing," Jaishankar added.

Plans regarding the Indians stuck in Sudan have to be taken with a lot of caution due to the complicated security scenario.

"The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in this regard. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicise their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," Jaishankar said.

The Indian Embassy in Khartoum issued a third advisory on Tuesday saying there have been instances of looting and all Indian nationals are advised to remain indoors.

"Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and stay safe," reads the advisory from the Indian Embassy.

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the latter's remarks on Indians stuck in Sudan. "It is reported that 31 Hakkis Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since past few days and the government is yet to initiate action to bring them back. The BJP government should open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure well being of Hakki Pakkis (a Kannadiga tribe)," tweeted Siddharamaiah. In response, Jaishankar tweeted, "I am simply appalled at your (Siddharamaiah)’s tweet. There are lives at stake, don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Sudan."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further said that the details of Indians in Sudan cannot be made public for security reasons. ALSO READ | Growing trade between India and Russia has created imbalance, need to address it: Jaishankar "Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing," Jaishankar added. Plans regarding the Indians stuck in Sudan have to be taken with a lot of caution due to the complicated security scenario. "The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in this regard. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicise their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," Jaishankar said. The Indian Embassy in Khartoum issued a third advisory on Tuesday saying there have been instances of looting and all Indian nationals are advised to remain indoors. "Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and stay safe," reads the advisory from the Indian Embassy.