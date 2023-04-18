No meeting of NCP MLAs called: Sharad Pawar amid speculation over Ajit Pawar's political move

By PTI

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculation about his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar's next political move and said no meeting of NCP MLAs has been called by anyone.

He also said Ajit Pawar was busy with the party's work and that there was no need for the media to drag the issue.

Earlier on Monday, Ajit Pawar also dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday, amid intense speculation in Maharashtra's political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rumours about Ajit Pawar's next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

READ HERE |

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar gets signatures of 40 ready to bolt

Ajit Pawar dismisses reports linking him to BJP, denies calling meeting of NCP MLAs

Speaking to the reporters in Purandar area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar said whatever discussions are going on in the minds of the media are not there in "our minds". "There is no importance of all these discussions. The reports have no meaning. Somebody is trying to create news. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody's mind," the NCP chief said.

Sharad Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, dismissed reports of a meeting of NCP MLAs being called in Mumbai and said no one has called such a meeting. "I read in the newspapers about the meeting of (NCP) MLAs. But, it is 100 per cent true that there is no such meeting (taking place), and no one has called such a meeting," he said.

"The party's state president (Jayant Patil) is busy with market committee elections in his region, and another party leader, Ajit Pawar, is also busy with the work of the party and providing guidance to everyone," he added.

The NCP chief said after his clarification, the media has no right to drag the issue. He was responding to queries from mediapersons on reports speculating about Ajit Pawar and the party MLAs going with him.

Sharad Pawar also said after his programmes in Pune, he will head to Mumbai.

Asked about Congress leader KC Venugopal's meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said he, Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Venugopal had met in Delhi.

"The agenda was to convene a meeting of opposition leaders at a national level and chalk out a programme, and Venugopal had come to Matoshree to invite Thackeray for that meeting. I am sure Thackeray and we all will attend the meeting of opposition at the national level, and we will participate in the common programme," he said.

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculation about his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar's next political move and said no meeting of NCP MLAs has been called by anyone. He also said Ajit Pawar was busy with the party's work and that there was no need for the media to drag the issue. Earlier on Monday, Ajit Pawar also dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday, amid intense speculation in Maharashtra's political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rumours about Ajit Pawar's next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so. READ HERE | Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar gets signatures of 40 ready to bolt Ajit Pawar dismisses reports linking him to BJP, denies calling meeting of NCP MLAs Speaking to the reporters in Purandar area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar said whatever discussions are going on in the minds of the media are not there in "our minds". "There is no importance of all these discussions. The reports have no meaning. Somebody is trying to create news. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody's mind," the NCP chief said. Sharad Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, dismissed reports of a meeting of NCP MLAs being called in Mumbai and said no one has called such a meeting. "I read in the newspapers about the meeting of (NCP) MLAs. But, it is 100 per cent true that there is no such meeting (taking place), and no one has called such a meeting," he said. "The party's state president (Jayant Patil) is busy with market committee elections in his region, and another party leader, Ajit Pawar, is also busy with the work of the party and providing guidance to everyone," he added. The NCP chief said after his clarification, the media has no right to drag the issue. He was responding to queries from mediapersons on reports speculating about Ajit Pawar and the party MLAs going with him. Sharad Pawar also said after his programmes in Pune, he will head to Mumbai. Asked about Congress leader KC Venugopal's meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said he, Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Venugopal had met in Delhi. "The agenda was to convene a meeting of opposition leaders at a national level and chalk out a programme, and Venugopal had come to Matoshree to invite Thackeray for that meeting. I am sure Thackeray and we all will attend the meeting of opposition at the national level, and we will participate in the common programme," he said.