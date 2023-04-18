Rice mill building collapses in Karnal, four migrant labourers killed

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Four migrant labourers from Bihar were killed while 20 others were injured after a three-storey rice mill building collapsed in Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district early Tuesday, police said.

A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place.

Over 150 labourers were housed in the building when the incident took place at around 3 am.

"Four labourers from Bihar have died in the incident and 20 were injured," Karnal's Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar said.

Karnal's Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav told reporters, "All individuals (living in the building) have been accounted for. There were a total of 24 affected persons in the incident. Nearly 150 lived in the structure and some managed to come out from windows timely. Out of the 24 affected persons, 20 are injured and four are dead".

Asked about the reason for the building collapse, he said, "Prima facie it appears the building was structurally unsafe. For this, a committee has been set up headed by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Executive Engineer (Buildings and Roads) will be its member. They will submit a report in the incident".

When asked if any action will be taken against the building owner, he said, "Whatever action as per law has to be taken we will do that".

Work is underway to clear the debris from the site.

