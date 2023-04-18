Home Nation

Rice mill building collapses in Karnal, four migrant labourers killed

Over 150 labourers were housed in the building when the incident took place at around 3 am.

Published: 18th April 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rice mill building collapses

A team of NDRF arrives at the rice mill building collapse site in Karnal, Haryana (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Four migrant labourers from Bihar were killed while 20 others were injured after a three-storey rice mill building collapsed in Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district early Tuesday, police said.

Over 150 labourers were housed in the building when the incident took place at around 3 am.

"Four labourers from Bihar have died in the incident and 20 were injured," Karnal's Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar said.

Karnal's Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav told reporters, "All individuals (living in the building) have been accounted for. There were a total of 24 affected persons in the incident. Nearly 150 lived in the structure and some managed to come out from windows timely. Out of the 24 affected persons, 20 are injured and four are dead".

Asked about the reason for the building collapse, he said, "Prima facie it appears the building was structurally unsafe. For this, a committee has been set up headed by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Executive Engineer (Buildings and Roads) will be its member. They will submit a report in the incident".

When asked if any action will be taken against the building owner, he said, "Whatever action as per law has to be taken we will do that".

Work is underway to clear the debris from the site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rice mill building collapsed Karnal incident
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp