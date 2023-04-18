Sachin Pilot gives key Congress meet a skip

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot held two public meetings in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts on Monday, appearing in public for the first time since his fast last week protesting the Gehlot government’s inaction over the alleged corrupt deals of the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. He, however, did not turn up for the official Congress meeting in Jaipur for a dialogue with party MLAs which was called to draw up plans for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at the event in Khetri, Pilot said that no action has been taken on the corruption during the previous government though he had been writing letters and appealing to the party. “It has been a week, but there has been no action on my demands against corruption,” he asserted and asked CM Gehlot to act on it. He said he can’t tolerate corruption and he isn’t opposed to any particular person.

“I will continue my initiative against corruption. I oppose it politically, but with respect. I am careful about what I say,” he said. Pilot further said that party had promised action. While Pilot was careful in his words, independent MLA and a minister in the Gehlot government Rajendra Gudha virtually issued a direct warning to the Congress high command and the state in-charge in the presence of Sachin Pilot in Khetri.

Gudha said nobody should take any action against Pilot. “If you have drunk mother’s milk, then take action against Pilot. Then we will also show you what we can do and you will regret,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, ruling Congress is trying to unite the party. In an attempt to bring the MLAs into election mode, party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, CM Ashok Gehlot and State President Govind Singh Dotasara started a three-day one-to-one conversation with the party MLAs from Monday. But Pilot did not attend this meeting while the constituencies whose representative were called to Jaipur included Tonk which Pilot is representing.

During his meeting, some MLAs from the Pilot camp reportedly expressed their displeasure. MLA Harish Meena considered to be from the Pilot camp, got agitated over a comment made by party president Dotasara during the meeting. While introducing him, Dotasara said that Meena had been the DGP before, was also an MP from BJP and was among those visiting Manesar.

Expressing his displeasure, Harish Meena said that if he keeps repeating the same things, it will not only be difficult but impossible to win the elections. Randhawa pacified Meena and explained for about 15 minutes. Similarly, another MLA Rakesh Pareek also said that Pilot will also have to be taken along, and if he is not, then the government will not be formed.

Political experts believe that the current infighting between the Gehlot and Pilot factions in Congress is not for the Chief Minister’s chair, but for getting the party ticket for its people. The person who is ahead in getting assembly tickets for his supporters will become the leader in the state in the future and will also have the opportunity to become the CM.

