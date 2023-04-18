'They were a threat to UP earlier, now UP is a threat to them': CM Yogi on gangsters in state

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Speaking for the first time on the issue of law and order in Uttar Pradesh after the double murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj in police custody on Saturday night, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reiterated his government’s commitment to rid the state of gangsters and dreaded criminals saying that “now mafias cannot threaten anyone in the state”.

“Those who were a threat to UP earlier…now UP is a threat to them,” added CM Yogi here on Tuesday. While speaking at an event organised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Centre and UP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goel for the establishment of the Textile Park announced recently, CM Yogi assured the investors of the security of their investments and properties.

“We guarantee your personal security and the security of your money. Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has undergone a sea change since 2017. Now there is rule of law in the state. It was the worst before 2017,” said the CM. An unfazed Yogi Adityanath, under attack from various quarters of Opposition after the killing of Atiq and Ashraf and also the encounter with Atiq’s son Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, added that no professional gangster or criminal could threaten anyone anymore over the phone for extortion in Uttar Pradesh.

“Now no professional criminal can dare to threaten anyone over phone for extortion,” asserted the UP CM without taking any name.

He went on to claim that earlier UP was known as the state of riots. “Uttar Pradesh used to witness communal or caste conflagration every second or third day. In fact, between 2012 and 2017, Uttar Pradesh witnessed over 700 riots and between 2007 and 2012, there were 364 flare-ups. However, from 2017 to 2023, there has not been a single riot in UP,” said the CM.

There had been no curfew in any part of the state during the last six years and it had the best atmosphere for any industry to invest here, said CM Yogi. He also said that UP had also washed off the other stigma related to roads full of potholes. “Now we have ensured four-lane inter state connectivity with a network of expressways to ensure smooth travel and transportation facilities,” said Yogi.

