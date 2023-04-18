Use of AI, tech-based surveillance to analyse crime, Amit Shah tells MHA

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a review meeting with the officials of his ministry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised developing the ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security and other critical areas.

Presiding over the 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of MHA the Minister said that enhanced use of Artificial Intelligence should be made to analyse the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

The Chintan Shivir was to review the work of the MHA and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Vision 2047."

Taking stock of the status of implementations and compliance plans discussed in previous meetings Shah also reviewed the functioning of the MHA dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), Budget Utilization, E-Office and Special Recruitment Drive, etc. He also reviewed the work of various Divisions on their priorities and deliverables in the coming years, position on Atma Nirbhar Bharat, various Budget announcements and important pending issues.

The Union Minister also stressed the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance. He said that meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions. He also emphasised taking various welfare measures for CAPF personnel like creating healthcare facilities and improving the housing satisfaction ratio amongst others. The Home Minister also emphasised the importance of training and said that regular training should be conducted by all wings of the MHA.

Emphasising the importance of sensitivity and the practice to develop a personal touch by all senior officials, the Shah suggested that MHA officials should make field visits to monitor development schemes. He also directed the fast-track construction of fencing and roads in border areas.

The Union Minister lauded the efforts of the MHA and stressed the need to make constant endeavours to achieve the goal of making a safe and secure India.

