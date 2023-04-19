Home Nation

Centre urges SC to make states, UTs parties to proceedings on pleas on same-sex marriage

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre has said it has issued a letter on April 18 to all the states inviting comments and views on the "seminal issue" raised in the pleas.

Published: 19th April 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court that all states and Union Territories be made parties to the proceedings on the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre has said it has issued a letter on April 18 to all the states inviting comments and views on the "seminal issue" raised in the pleas.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that states be made parties to the proceedings.

Also read: 'Notion of man, woman not absolute' based on genitals: SC on same-sex marriage

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, commenced hearing for the second day on the batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

"It is, therefore, humbly requested that all states and Union Territories be made a party to the present proceedings and their respective stance be taken on record and in the alternative, allow the Union of India, to finish the consultative process with the states, obtains their views/apprehensions, compile the same and place it on record before this court, and only thereafter adjudicate on the present issue," the affidavit said.

"It is submitted that Union of India, has issued a letter dated April 18, 2023 to all states inviting comments and views on the seminal issue raised in the present batch of petition," it said.

The hearing and the outcome will have significant ramifications for the country where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject.

The apex court had on November 25 last year sought the Centre's response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
same-sex marriages Supreme Court Union Territories Centre states
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp