IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination: Education Minister

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education wants the IITs to prepare a long-term vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat for Amritkal, even as the premier institution's Council, which met after two years, discussed pressing issues like students' mental health and giving more exit options.

The Council met in Bhubaneswar, the first physical interaction since the Covid outbreak.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Council that it should prepare a short-term strategy for the country's immediate needs.

Premier technical institutions of our country, our IITs strengthen India’s brand globally and create solutions for global welfare.



— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 18, 2023

In the wake of a spate of suicide cases, the director of IIT Gandhinagar presented the underlying societal, psychological and other health issues behind depression among students, said a statement released after the meeting.

"The Council focussed on the need for robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling services, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure among students," said the statement.

The statement states that students in IITs should be the face of a new India with no discrimination and ready to be global citizens. About 33 students have died due to suicide in IITs since 2018, the parliament was informed recently.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that IITs should support all kinds of students and have zero tolerance for all kinds of discrimination.

However, the agenda on fees was not taken, official sources said. The matter of filling the vacant faculty seats was discussed. Over 4000 faculty seats are vacant at the IITs.

The 55th Council meeting was attended by directors of 23 IITs and UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar. The minister also raised the matter of student dropouts from these premier technical institutions.

The Council agreed to enhance support to SC/ST students and resolved to enhance the tenure of female PhD students for an additional year.

"The council discussed the measures to overcome language barriers to reach out to students of rural India and making teaching-learning available in regional languages including technological tools," said the statement, adding that Dr T.G Sitharam, AICTE chairperson, highlighted the progress in the translation of technical books.

In line with the spirit of the new education policy, the IITs will move towards more holistic and multidisciplinary education, including arts and humanities.

In the vision for IITs 2047, the minister suggested that students should be prepared to become job creators rather than seekers. He also said that the Research and Development fair should become part of the annual calendar and should be open to all bringing out the best among students.

