Home Nation

IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination: Education Minister

The 55th Council meeting was attended by directors of 23 IITs and UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar.

Published: 19th April 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the 55th Council meeting in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Twitter)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education wants the IITs to prepare a long-term vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat for Amritkal, even as the premier institution's Council, which met after two years, discussed pressing issues like students' mental health and giving more exit options.

The Council met in Bhubaneswar, the first physical interaction since the Covid outbreak. 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Council that it should prepare a short-term strategy for the country's immediate needs.

In the wake of a spate of suicide cases, the director of IIT Gandhinagar presented the underlying societal, psychological and other health issues behind depression among students, said a statement released after the meeting. 

"The Council focussed on the need for robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling services, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure among students," said the statement.

The statement states that students in IITs should be the face of a new India with no discrimination and ready to be global citizens. About 33 students have died due to suicide in IITs since 2018, the parliament was informed recently. 

Dharmendra Pradhan said that IITs should support all kinds of students and have zero tolerance for all kinds of discrimination. 

However, the agenda on fees was not taken, official sources said. The matter of filling the vacant faculty seats was discussed. Over 4000 faculty seats are vacant at the IITs. 

ALSO READ | IIT suicides reveal toxic mix of academic pressure, official apathy and discrimination

The 55th Council meeting was attended by directors of 23 IITs and UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar. The minister also raised the matter of student dropouts from these premier technical institutions. 

The Council agreed to enhance support to SC/ST students and resolved to enhance the tenure of female PhD students for an additional year.

"The council discussed the measures to overcome language barriers to reach out to students of rural India and making teaching-learning available in regional languages including technological tools," said the statement, adding that Dr T.G Sitharam, AICTE chairperson, highlighted the progress in the translation of technical books.

ALSO READ | 16 students died by suicide in IITs, NITs & IIMs in 2022

In line with the spirit of the new education policy, the IITs will move towards more holistic and multidisciplinary education, including arts and humanities.

In the vision for IITs 2047, the minister suggested that students should be prepared to become job creators rather than seekers. He also said that the Research and Development fair should become part of the annual calendar and should be open to all bringing out the best among students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan 55th Council meeting IITs discrimination
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp