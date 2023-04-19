Home Nation

Maoists attack C’garh MLA’s convoy

“We had gone to the local haat bazar at Gangapur to attend the party’s Nukkad sabha. There was abrupt firing on our convoy while we were returning.

Published: 19th April 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 09:31 AM

Maoists

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Suspected Maoists opened fire on the convoy of Bijapur Congress legislator Vikram Mandavi while he was returning after attending a public program at Gangalur, about 350 km south of Raipur on Tuesday.

The attackers fled the scene and those in the motorcade had a narrow escape with no one reported any injury. “The MLA, Bijapur district panchayat member Parvati Kashyap and the people’s representative accompanying him (in the convoy) are safe and have safely returned to the district headquarter”, Bastar range inspector general of police Sundarraj P told this newspaper and further added that the police force have been sent to area to inquire into the suspected Maoist attack.

“We had gone to the local haat bazar at Gangapur to attend the party’s Nukkad sabha. There was abrupt firing on our convoy while we were returning. We were provided protection as per the given protocol but can’t say if there was any lapse in security”, said Mandavi.

 On May 25, 2013 an audacious Maoist attack eliminated a chunk of top Congress leadership in Bastar when 29 persons were killed at Jhiram valley. Nearly after 10 years, the inside story and truth behind the attack still seems shrouded in “unresolved” mystery. 

