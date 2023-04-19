Mukul Roy goes ‘missing’ in Kolkata, only to land in Delhi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: TMC leader Mukul Roy was traced in Delhi hours after his son Subhrangshu sounded alert on Monday night claiming his father was “untraceable.” Subhrangshu lodged two missing complaints with the Airport police station and Bijpur police station in North 24 Parganas district on Monday night.

Roy, who defected from the BJP to the TMC in June, 2021, said he reached the national capital for some personal work. He claimed he has no specific agenda. Roy left Kolkata on an Indigo flight (GE-898) on Monday evening and arrived in Delhi the same night.

Roy’s sudden Delhi visit resulted in murmurs in Bengal’s political circle whether the veteran politician will join any other party. BJP leader Anupam Hazra posted on his social media profile writing “return’’. When asked whether his comment had any link with Roy’s Delhi visit, Hazra said, “Wait for a day, everything will be cleared.’’

Roy, who was elected as an MLA from Krishnanagar (north) constituency in 2021 on a BJP ticket, has been suffering from ailments after the death of his wife. He was hospitalised in February. Asked whether he came to Delhi for health reasons, Roy, who landed in Delhi around 9.45 pm on Monday, said, “I have come here for my personal reason. I have no special reason to visit Delhi. I have arrived here late.’’

Though Roy’s Delhi visit was scheduled but his family was not apparently aware of it. Subhrangshu rushed to the Kolkata airport on Monday evening and requested the police to bring his father back from the flight. But by then, the flight took off.

Subharangshu said his father had no money to buy a ticket of a private airline to go to Delhi. “One person met my father and gave him money. My father is suffering from an illness. His memory is not working properly. He still believes that he is in the year 2011. There is no scope to discuss political issues with him because of his illness,’’ he said.

