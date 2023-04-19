PIL filed in HC over deaths of sanitation staff

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government over a PIL seeking steps to prevent deaths of sanitation workers and compensation to families of those who had died while cleaning drainage lines, septic tanks.

The application was submitted as part of an existing PIL by NGO ‘Manav Garima’ in response to the deaths of sanitation employees. Noting that the Gujarat government, through a resolution, had assigned responsibility to local bodies for payment of compensation and prevention of such events, the application seeks compensation of Rs 10 lakh to their kin.

Petitioner Purushottam Vaghela told this daily that “the government has yet to compensate 26 families for the 152 fatalities between 1993 to 2014.

