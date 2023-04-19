Home Nation

PIL filed in HC over deaths of sanitation staff

The application was submitted as part of an existing PIL by NGO ‘Manav Garima’ in response to the deaths of sanitation employees.

Published: 19th April 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat High court

Gujarat High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government over a PIL seeking steps to prevent deaths of sanitation workers and compensation to families of those who had died while cleaning drainage lines, septic tanks.

The application was submitted as part of an existing PIL by NGO ‘Manav Garima’ in response to the deaths of sanitation employees. Noting that the Gujarat government, through a resolution, had assigned responsibility to local bodies for payment of compensation and prevention of such events, the application seeks compensation of Rs 10 lakh to their kin.

Petitioner Purushottam Vaghela told this daily that “the government has yet to compensate 26 families for the 152 fatalities between 1993 to 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court sanitation workers Manav Garima PIL
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp