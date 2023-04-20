Amritpal Singh's wife stopped, questioned at Amritsar airport before boarding London flight

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London, sources said on Thursday.

She was learnt to have been questioned by the immigration authorities, they said.

Singh married Kaur, a UK-based NRI, in February this year.

Punjab Police officials refused to answer questions posed by media persons at the airport.

Amritpal and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

On February 10, Singh got married to Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

The 'Anand Karaj' (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh had said that a marriage ceremony should be simple and urged people not to indulge in 'show-off' by splurging money on grand weddings.

The preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.

One month on, no sight of Amritpal except in CCTV footage

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh has managed to remain elusive even a month after the Punjab police launched a crackdown following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

escaped the police dragnet twice -- first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh.

Papalpreet, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor and who has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI, has been arrested.

Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathizer and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Despite being sighted in several CCTV footage and photos with changed appearances at many places, including Patiala, Kurukshetra and Delhi, the radical preacher continued to hoodwink the police.

While on the run, two videos and one audio clip of Amritpal surfaced on social media.

In one of his two videos, which surfaced on March 30, Amritpal asserted that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear.

The pro-Khalistan preacher had claimed that he was not like those who would flee the country.

There were rumours that Amritpal might surrender on Baisakhi at Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, but that did not happen.

Tight security arrangements during the Baisakhi festival at Talwandi Sabo, however, earned the wrath of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh who accused the Punjab government of trying to create panic.

Police claimed that security was deployed for the convenience and safety of devotees.

The Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, had even asked the fugitive preacher to surrender before the police and cooperate with the investigation.

The appeal, however, fell on deaf ears.

Police continued to search his probable hideouts, the latest being in Haryana's Sirsa a few days ago.

Earlier, searches were also conducted in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, Punjab Police pasted posters of Amritpal at railway stations in Batala and Amritsar, announcing that an appropriate reward will be given to anyone who provides credible information about his whereabouts.

On April 15, police managed to nab Amritpal's close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

According to them, Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal and had even arranged a shelter and vehicles for him in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

It was Joga Singh who brought Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet back to Punjab on March 28.

Nine of Amritpal's aides -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla -- have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and charged under the stringent National Security Act.

Ahead of the Baisakhi festival, Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav had said that those wanted by the law should submit to the process of law.

Amid reports that Amritpal might have taken shelter at a religious place, the top police officer had said that religious places should not be misused.

The 29-year-old Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De', the organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu in February last year.

