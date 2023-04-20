Atiq-Ashraf murder case: 3 assailants remanded in 4-day police custody

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The three assailants of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, were sent to four-day police custody till April 23 by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Meanwhile, five police personnel were suspended in connection with the double murder of the gangster brothers on Saturday night in full public view.

The three attackers – Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, Sunny alias Mohit Singh, 23, and Arun Kumar Maurya,18, lodged in Pratapgarh jail, were taken by the Prayagraj police to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) amid tight security arrangements on early Wednesday morning. As per local sources, the cops were seen racing on the court premises while escorting the three attackers owing to security reasons. All three had covered their faces with a cloth.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma, had sought seven-day remand of the attackers from the CJM court which approved only four-day police custody remand. Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by the three using sophisticated weapons when the gangsters, accused in Umesh Pal murder case, were being taken for routine medical check-up in police custody.

