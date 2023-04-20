Home Nation

Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint

According to sources, at a high-level meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday, he expressed his keenness to introduce the bill in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July. 

Published: 20th April 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Lok Sabha elections just a year away, the Centre seems to be moving in the direction of implementing its long-time poll promise of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. According to sources, at a high-level meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday, he expressed his keenness to introduce the bill in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July. 

The meeting was attended by Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, top officials from various departments, BJP president J P Nadda, RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar among others. According to sources, Shah said that the bill should be ready by July.

With Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh scheduled for the second half of this year, the party may be banking on the UCC card. Shah said last year that the BJP is committed to implementing a UCC after discussions and by following all democratic processes.

Last month, Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in favour of a UCC, adding its enacting is within the domain of Parliament and not courts. Rijiju had earlier told Parliament that the 22nd Law Commission will examine various issues pertaining to the UCC and make recommendations.

The 21st Law Commission in its working paper said that a UCC is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”. It observed that “Difference does not always imply discrimination in a robust democracy. So a unified nation does not necessarily need to have uniformity.”

Speaking to this newspaper, a former member of the 21st Law Commission said, “Our commission took two-and-a-half years to prepare a working paper on UCC. It needs elaborate consultation with all stakeholders.” The member also pointed out that the Muslim personal laws will have to be codified before embarking on drafting laws for the UCC. 

22nd Law Commission
The 22nd Law Commission is headed by former Karnataka High Court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi, who headed a bench that heard in the hijab ban case. Its member Justice K T Sankaran had coined the love jihad phrase for the first time in 2009 during his tenure in Kerala HC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code UCC Lok Sabha elections Amit Shah Kiren Rijiju Tushar Mehta
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp