Home Nation

Court acquits all 69 accused including Maya Kodnani in Naroda Gam massacre in Gujarat

The verdict comes following a 13-year trial.

Published: 20th April 2023 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Maya Kodnani

Former Gujarat Minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani has been acquitted in Naroda Gam case.(File Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A Special SIT court on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case. The riots broke out on February 28, 2002, during a bandh called to protest the burning of the Godhra train a day before. The train blaze killed 58 passengers travelling in Sabarmati Express Train Coach S-6. They were mostly kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya. 

In the communal violence that followed, 11 Muslims were killed. The verdict comes following a 13-year trial.

The 69 suspects acquitted include former minister Maya Kodnani, Babu Bajrangi, and Jaideep Patel. Supporters were heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" outside the court. after the verdict.

On August 26, 2008, the Supreme Court appointed a Special Inquiry Team (SIT) to conduct the investigation. 

Maya Kodnani, a former minister from Gujarat and a BJP leader, and Babu Bajrangi, a leader of the Bajrang Dal, were two of the 86 defendants implicated in the case. Eighteen of the 86 accused have died in the course of the trial. 

The trial began in 2010 and lasted almost 13 years. Six judges conducted the trial. The prosecution and defense cross-examined 187 and 57 witnesses, respectively.

On September 23, 2013, the testimony of Investigating Officer Praveen Mal began, with a two-year cross-examination. The concluding arguments were heard in the court of Special Judge PB Desai, who retired at the time. 

Soon after, arguments were resumed before Judge MK Dave, who was also transferred as Principal District Judge three years ago. Arguments then started before Subhda Bakshi, a special court judge in the riot case, following his transfer. The arguments were concluded on April 5, 2023.

Amit Shah, who is currently the Union home minister, testified in Maya Kodnani's defence in September 2017.

During his deposition, Shah told the court that he met Kodnani in the state assembly in Gandhinagar around 8.30 am and subsequently at the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad around 11 am to 11.30 am on February 28, 2002, the day when the carnage took place in Naroda. In the chargesheet, the SIT, however, alleged that Kodnani left the assembly at 8.40 am and reached Naroda Gam at around 9.30 am. The investigation team also claimed that signals from Kodnani’s mobile phone suggested that she was at the spot till 10.30 am. Both Shah and Kodnani were MLAs in the Narendra Modi-led state government in 2002. Kodnani had asked the court to call Shah in order to establish her alibi, according to which she was present at the Gujarat Assembly and then at the Sola Civil Hospital rather than at Naroda Gam, the scene of the slaughter.

The video of a sting operation conducted by journalist Ashish Khetan and the call logs of Kodnani, Bajrangi, and others during the relevant period were part of the prosecution's evidence.

The defendants faced charges under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to kill), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with lethal weapons), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), and 153 (provocation for riots), among others. The highest penalty for these offences is death. 

Kodnani, a minister in Gujarat's Narendra Modi government, was convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison in the Naroda Patiya riot case, in which 97 people were slaughtered. The Gujarat High Court later released her.

She had been charged with criminal conspiracy in addition to rioting, murder, and attempted murder in this case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naroda Gam massacre SIT court Maya Kodnani Babu Bajrangi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp