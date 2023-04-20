Home Nation

Five jawans killed in J&K's Poonch after vehicle catches fire in terrorist attack

The army released a statement on the incident, saying the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames, possibly due to the lobbing of grenades by the terrorists.

Published: 20th April 2023 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

An army vehicle catches fire after being struck by lightning in the Bhatadurain area of Mendhar in Poonch district.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

POONCH/JAMMU:  Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said.

The army released a statement on the incident, saying the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames, possibly due to the lobbing of grenades by the terrorists.

The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, the Army said in a statement. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

"Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area," the Army said.

"The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," it said.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counterterrorist operations, in this area have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident, it said.

The Army said another soldier was seriously injured and he was evacuated immediately to the Army hospital at Rajauri. The Army said operations are underway to catch the perpetrators.

In an initial statement, the Army said the five personnel were killed after their vehicle caught fire, adding further details are being ascertained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
army jawans killed Poonch Terror Attack Terror Attack Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp