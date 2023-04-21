Bill seeking to abolish Governor’s office moved

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday submitted a private member bill for the abolishment of the Governor’s office in states. Speaking at the press conference on the issue, he said that the Governor, noting being an elected representative of the people, ought to enjoy powers that interfere with the functioning of the democratically elected government in the state.

“It (abolishment of the office of Governor) is a long-standing demand of the CPI. We have seen that the office of the Governor has been used to topple governments led by parties other than the ruling party at the Centre. The BJP is using the Governor’s office to further its political interests,” Viswam told this newspaper.

The CPI leader further stated that the Governor’s office is a colonial legacy and baggage prescribed by the Britishers, intended to suppress the legitimate democratic aspirations of the people of India. The constitution must be amended to preserve the tenets of democracy and federalism that are enshrined in the constitution and to decolonize Indian polity, added Viswam.

