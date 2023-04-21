Buddha’s teachings relevant in most challenging times: PM at global meet

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lord Buddha’s teachings are the basis for solutions to the greatest challenges confronting the world, including war, economic instability, terrorism and climate change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The noble teachings of Gautama Buddha have impacted countless people over centuries. In the past nine years India has continuously spread the values of Lord Buddha. We have worked with full dedication for his teachings to reach every nook and corner of the world,’’ PM Modi said in Delhi on Thursday, addressing the first Global Buddhist Summit. The Summit is being attended by Buddhist spiritual leaders from across the world.

The power of crores of followers of Lord Buddha across the world is filled with infinite energy, PM Modi said adding that the Buddha had provided a solution centuries ago for the war and unrest that the world is currently grappling with.

Meanwhile, 170 delegates from across 30 countries are taking part in this event which is jointly hosted by the culture ministry and the International Buddhist Confederation. However, China, which houses the largest Buddhist population in the world, has given this event a miss. Taiwan has two delegates attending as well as participants from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. The theme of the summit is ‘Responses to contemporary challenges: Philosophy to praxis’.

“It is universally accepted that today’s era is the most challenging time of this century. Today two countries are at war for months and the world is going through economic instability. Threats such as terrorism and religious fanaticism are attacking the soul of humanity. A challenge like a climate change is looming large over the existence of humanity,” PM Modi said.

India is projecting itself as a propagator of Buddhism as Lord Buddha achieved enlightenment in India.

“There are millions who have faith in the Buddha and believe in the welfare of all living beings, and “this faith is the biggest strength of the earth,’’ Prime Minister Modi said highlighting that the Buddha had preached about abandoning the war, defeat, and victory for eternal peace.

