DGCA probe on after Air India Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit against rules

The pilot had invited his female friend, a passenger, to join him in the cockpit shortly after taking off from Dubai in February.

Published: 21st April 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 12:00 PM

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An Air India pilot on a Dubai- Delhi flight allowed a woman friend to enter the cockpit, according to a complaint filed by a cabin crew member of the same flight who has alleged that safety norms were violated.

Based on a complaint by an air hostess, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initated an investigation against the pilot, according to DGCA sources.

"We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well being of our passengers and will take requisite action, " Air India said in a statement.

The complaint, accessed by ANI, alleged that the pilot of the Air India flight number AI-915 wanted the crew to create a "welcoming, warm and comfortable", "living room" feel in the cockpit for his woman friend.

"The captain told me to go fetch some pillows from the bunk before Ms. XXX. reaches the cockpit to make her feel comfortable. The pilot said the cockpit should appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend. Also, asked me to take her drinks and snacks order and serve her," the air hostess mentioned in the complaint copy accessed by ANI.

The complaint marked to the Air India Chief Executive officer Campbell Wilson and the DGCA alleges Violation of POSH (prevention of sexual harassment complaint), violation of DGCA CAR, violation of air safety, violation of AIR INDIA ops manual of AI-915/916.

India's aviation safety regulator DGCA said it has taken the complaint very seriously and has launched an investigation.

"DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts," the DGCA told ANI.

As per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Regulations) and the Air India Operations manual only authorised persons who have conducted preflight BA test (as applicable by rule) may enter the cockpit and sit there, provided they are on inspection or for purposes of flight safety only.

