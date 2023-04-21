Eight naval officers under solitary confinement in Doha get severance letters from employer

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: The eight naval officers under solitary confinement in Doha since August 2022 have been given severance letters from their employer Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services. This implies that they would no longer be getting salaries that the company had been paying even after they were taken away by Qatar’s Interior Ministry on August 31 last year.

"Not just the eight naval veterans but also other Indians working in the company have been asked to leave. There are over 150 former Indian navy personnel who were working for Dahra in Doha and all of them have been offered severance packages too as they have been informed that the company would close on May 31. Many have returned and some are in the process of returning back. In line with this, the eight former naval veterans who have been under solitary confinement too have been given the same," said a source.

The biggest concern plaguing the families of the veterans was over the judicial expenses. However, the Indian government will be taking care of that.

"The next hearing is coming up on May 3 in Doha and we were really concerned on how we would foot the bill of the judicial expenses since our men don’t have their jobs anymore. Thankfully the government has addressed that concern. Our men have served the nation all their lives and we are certain that truth will prevail and they will be back," said a family member of one of the veterans.

The eight naval veterans it is learnt have been charged individually (details of which are not known yet) and tried under Qatari law. Besides, them, charges have been framed against two more people. These include former Oman Air Force Officer Khamis al-Ajmi who is also the CEO of Dahra Global and Major General Tariq Khalid Al Obaidly, former head, international military operations. These two were also taken under solitary confinement but released on bail in November 2022. There is a travel ban on both of them so they cannot step out of Doha.

