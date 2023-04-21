Home Nation

India records 11,692 new Covid cases, active infections climb to 66,170

The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Published: 21st April 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:27 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684) The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

