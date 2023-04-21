Home Nation

J-K assembly polls: Schedule for revision of rolls changed 

The special summary revision of the photo exercise, which otherwise was to be concluded on May 10, would now be concluded on May 27.

Published: 21st April 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  There is likely to be further delay in Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission of India has revised the second schedule of special summary revision of electoral rolls in the UT The ECI has extended the date for filing claims and objections in connection with Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls up to May 6.

According to a communiqué issued by the office of J&K Chief Electoral Officer, the eligible persons can now file their applications for inclusion, deletion, and correction/shifting of their names in the electoral rolls on form number 6, 7 and 8 respectively as the case may be, upto May 6.

The disposal of claims and objections would be done by May 15. The special summary revision of the photo exercise, which otherwise was to be concluded on May 10, would now be concluded on May 27. This is the second revision of the voter list in Jammu and Kashmir in less than one year after the completion of the delimitation exercise by a three-member Delimitation Commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai.

