Home Nation

Provide ration cards to workers signed up on e-Shram: Supreme Court

“Without the ration card a migrant/unorganized labourer or his family members may be deprived of the benefit of the schemes and may be the benefit under the National Food Security Act."

Published: 21st April 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court on Thursday directed states to grant ration cards to migrant or unorganized workers who do not have them but are registered on the centre’s e-Shram portal, within three months. 

Noting that out of 28.60 crore workers registered on the portal, only 20.63 crore are registered on ration card data, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said migrants/unorganised labourers due to non-registration may be deprived of the benefit of the schemes and maybe the benefit under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). 

“Without the ration card, a migrant/unorganized labourer or his family members may be deprived of the benefit of the schemes and maybe the benefit under the National Food Security Act. Therefore, being a welfare state, it is the duty of the concerned State/UT to see that the remaining registrants on e-Shram, who are still not registered on ration card data and who are not issued the ration cards, are issued ration cards and the exercise for issuance of ration cards is required to be expedited.” Court’s order came in its suo moto plea regarding the condition of migrants during CoVID.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ration cards e-Shram portal NFSA
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp