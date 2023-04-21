Home Nation

Supreme Court relief for two senior UP bureaucrats

The state had approached SC against HCs' April 4 and April 19 orders. HC in its April 4 order had directed the state to implement a rule for providing facilities to retired judges.

Published: 21st April 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of two Uttar Pradesh IAS officers (finance secretary SMA Rizvi and special secretary (finance) Sarayu Prasad Mishra) who were taken into custody pursuant to an Allahabad HC order due to their failure to provide facilities for retired judges. 

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, while ordering their release further stayed HC’s order of issuing bailable warrants to the state’s chief secretary and additional chief secretary and posted plea for April 28. 
“Till the next date of hearing, there will stay of orders passed by the HC on April 4 and April 19.

The officers shall be released forthwith,” the bench said. Court’s direction came pursuant to the plea being mentioned by ASG KM Nataraj before the bench. Terming the incident as “unfortunate”, ASG urged the bench to direct for release of the two officers. 

The state had approached SC against HCs' April 4 and April 19 orders. HC in its April 4 order had directed the state to implement a rule for providing facilities to retired judges. Failure of the state to act on the order had resulted in April 19 order wherein, issuing contempt notices against the two officers had directed their arrest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officers retired judges Chandrachud
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp