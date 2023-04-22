Home Nation

Char Dham Yatra begins today, cap on number of pilgrims per day lifted

After the continuous demand of priests and local traders, the government announced the decision regarding the devotees coming to visit the Char Dham.

Published: 22nd April 2023

The Char Dham Yatra will begin with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri on April 22

This time VIP and VVIP pilgrims will be charged a minimum fee for Darshan in Kedarnath.  

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The government on Friday lifted its order limiting the number of pilgrims on Char Dham Yatra per day. The government withdrew cap on Friday afternoon as the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra is set to open from Gangotri and Yamunotri today. 

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
greets pilgrims leaving for the Char Dham
Yatra in Rishikesh on Friday | PTI

On behalf of the government, Additional chief secretary Radha Raturi said in an order issued to all district magistrates, including the director general of police, on Saturday, “The decision taken earlier regarding limiting the number of devotees in each Dham during the Char Dham Yatra on a daily basis has been withdrawn.” The order also stated that the online and offline process of registration during the Yatra period will continue as before, as this system proves to be helpful in tracking the passengers.

After the continuous demand of priests and local traders, the government announced the decision regarding the devotees coming to visit the Char Dham. Speaking to this paper, Joshimath SDM Kumkum Joshi said, “All preparations have been completed on the Yatra route. The arrangement of water ATMs and road signage will be completed in the next two days. The work of installing railings on the roadside for road safety has also been completed.  The main focus of the administration is to keep the road open for uninterrupted movement of devotees and pilgrims”. 

Shiv Shankar Ling,  chief priest of Omkareshwar temple said, “At 9 am on Friday, the Panchmukhi Bhogamurti of Lord Kedarnath left for Dham from Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath in Chal Vigraha Utsav Doli. Amid the tunes of the army band and cheers of devotees, Doli will reach Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi for a night halt at the first stop. After a night’s rest at Gaurikund on April 22 and 23, he will finally reach the dham on April 24. On April 22, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will be opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. 

