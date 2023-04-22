Home Nation

India offers support of $1 million to small, medium projects in Caribbean: Jaishankar

He emphasised that the focus would be on energy, particularly renewable energy, and said it was their “collective interest”, adding that India cared for the voice of the Global South

Published: 22nd April 2023 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

A file photo of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India can extend support of up to $1 million for medium and small projects in the Caribbean, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar in Georgetown, Guyana, on Saturday.

"We are open to supporting small and medium scale projects of upto $1 million. My PM is very clear that we are there not just for ourselves but also for the countries who are not on the G20 table,’’ Dr Jaishankar said while co-chairing the fourth India-Caricom (15-member Caribbean Community) ministerial meeting.

He emphasised that the focus would be on energy, particularly renewable energy, and said it was their “collective interest”, adding that India cared for the voice of the Global South.

ALSO READ | EAM Jaishankar discusses Sudan situation with UN chief Guterres

"Today, I’d like to put forward for your collective consideration a proposal in the field of small & medium scale enterprises. We would be open to supporting on a grant basis, individual projects of up to a value of a million dollars and we would solicit proposals from you," he added.

India would like to create a partner group and see whether it can help in supporting viable project offers from the Caribbean through the supply of machinery, technology and training.

On the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar met his counterparts from Suriname Albert Ramdin, Dr. Denzil Douglas from St. Kitts and Nevis, Joseph Andall from Grenada, Barbados foreign minister Kerrie Symmonds, Kamina Johnson Smith from Jamaica, Dr. Amery Browne from Trinidad and Tobago and Keisal Peters from St. Vincent and Grenadines. Among the other dignitaries, he met Bahamas Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Caribbean
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp