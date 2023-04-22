Home Nation

Some are pursuing politics of hate to try divide the country: Mamata Banerjee

Published: 22nd April 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".

Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, also urged people to unite and ensure that the right-wing BJP party is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Some people are trying to divide the country and practise politics of hate. I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country," she said.

Accusing the saffron camp of trying to change the constitution of the country, Banerjee said "she will not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal."

It has been the TMC's stand that the National Register of Citizens and the citizen's amendment act which confers citizenship rights on minorities from neighbouring countries was needed and existing citizenship records and acts were sufficient.

"I am ready to fight the money power (of her political opponents), and (central) agencies (which her party alleges has been unleashed on TMC with a political motive), but I will not bow my head," she said.

"In one year's time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished."

  • Sankaramani

    Mamta believe in love and peace . That is why West Bengal is most peaceful state. What right she has to talk about hate. She runs her govt with the help of goonda and criminals. She has directed minority community against Hindu community to terrorise Hindus and win the election only by threat to people. People are kept in poverty. No employment or industry comes up in West Bengal. Communists so far spoilt West Bengal and the same type of governance carried out by Mamta.
    22 hours ago reply
