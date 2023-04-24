26-member team visits Joshimath to assess damage caused by land sinking

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A 26-member team of experts from various agencies, directed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), reached Joshimath on Sunday to assess the severity of damage caused during the land sinking disaster in the first week of January earlier this year.

The Centre will announce a relief package after the final report is submitted by the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) team, while the state government, in the first week of April, has already sought a relief package of Rs 2,942 crore for the disaster-hit Joshimath from the Centre.

After the Joshimath land submergence disaster, the exercise for an economic package for its reconstruction has started. On the instructions of the central government, a team of about 26 members under the direction of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reached Joshimath, that will carry out a comprehensive assessment of PDNA for the next three days.

Speaking to this newspaper, District Magistrate Joshimath, Himanshu Khurana said, “The NDMA has nominated a team comprising key officials of NDMA, UNICEF and others who will work in coordination with state nodal as well as district nodal and collect data to compile a report which will be submitted to the NDMA.”

“The NDMA-led team has identified areas such as tourism, education, housing rehabilitation, public buildings, and local level infrastructure for disaster risk reduction in these areas,” District Magistrate Khurana gave this information.

On Saturday, a 16-member team led by NDMA joint secretary Kunal Satyavrati arrived at the Jollygrant airport in a chartered flight. A brief meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Satyavarti. Secretary Disaster Management Dr. Ranjit Sinha, Additional Secretary Savin Bansal, Executive Director Dr. Piyush Rautela and officials of many other departments were present in this meeting. About 10 state officials from Jollygrant also joined the team.

The team will stay in Joshimath till April 25 and on the basis of this report, the relief package of `2,942 crores, sought by the state government will be finalized.

