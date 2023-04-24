Amritpal Singh booked in eight cases, National Security Act invoked against him

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Besides invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh the Punjab Police has registered eight cases on the radical leader and his associates as they were booked under several criminal cases related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, assault, extortion, illegal confinement, spreading disharmony among classes, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

On February 16: Punjab Police booked Amritpal Singh and others including Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan for kidnapping, assault, criminal intimidation and snatching on the complaint lodged by Varinder Singh of the Chamkaur Sahib in Anandpur Sahib as he alleged that they beat him up and threatened to kill him if he posted anything against them on social media.

On February 24: a case was registered against Amritpal Singh and some of his associates for attempt to murder, and assault police officials as they attacked Ajnala Police Station on February 23 to free his close aid Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan on February 17, later Toofan was released by the court.

On March 18: Amritpal Singh was booked for rash and negligent driving and disobedience to the order of a public servant at Mehtpur Police Station, as he broke through police barricades.

On March 19: a case was registered on Amritpal Singh and others in two cases. A case was registered at Khilchian Police Station for rash and negligent driving, obstructing public servants from doing duty and criminal intimidation. Another case was registered on the same day by Amritsar (Rural) Police under the arms act after weapons were recovered from people associated with him.

On March 20: Amritpal Singh, his uncle Harjit Singh and their driver Harpreet Singh was booked by the Punjab Police on charges of trespass, wrongful confinement, whoever commits house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death and criminal intimidation at Mehatpur Police Station on the complaint of Udhowal village sarpanch Manpreet Singh who alleged that Harjit and Harpreet held him and his family hostage for 29 hours at gunpoint following the crackdown.

On March 21: Amritpal Singh and four of his accomplices were booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, extortion by putting a person in fear of death, criminal intimidation and arms act at Shahkot police station, on the complaint of Ranjit Singh, the priest of the gurdwara at Nangal Ambian village. In his complaint, Singh stated that Amritpal pointed a gun at his son, Tejinder Singh and demanded clothes to change into. He threatened to kill him if he did not relent.

On March 24: Amritpal Singh and his close associate Papalpreet Singh were booked on charges of extortion and illegal confinement at Bilga Police Station of Jalandhar (Rural). On the complaint of Gurmeet Kaur, wife of Sukhwinder Singh a priest at Singha Sabha Gurdwara in Shekhpur, who alleged that her family was allegedly taken into illegal confinement at gunpoint by Amritpal to help him and his accomplice cross Sutlej river.

