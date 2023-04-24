Home Nation

India, China agree to maintain security and stability in eastern Ladakh after 18th round of talks

Meanwhile, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu is scheduled to be in India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting next week

Published: 24th April 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Corps Commanders of India and China agreed to maintain “security and stability” in eastern Ladakh and continue working out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The 18th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations."

Lt Gen Rashim Bali, the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Commander, led the Indian side in the discussions. The defence of eastern Ladakh is looked after by the Fire and Fury Corps. The Chinese side, in the talks, is led by the South Xinjiang Military District Commander.

The two sides had “an exchange of views in an open and candid manner.”

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

“The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” said the MEA.

Meanwhile, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu is scheduled to be in India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting next week. This will be the first visit of Li Shangfu as he was appointed as China’s new Defence Minister in March.

The situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh has been tense since May 2020 as troops of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army clashed with Indian Army soldiers at Finger 4 on the Northern Bank of the Pangong Lake.

Post the clashes, China has deployed its troops in the areas of North Bank and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Gogra, Hot Spring and Depsang, leading to a standoff between the two sides. This was in addition to the standoff existing at Depsang and Demchok. This meeting is taking place after a gap of four months. The Corps Commander-level meeting was last held in December 2022.

India has been asking for status-quo ante to the April 2020 position on ground in Eastern Ladakh and has asked China to move its troops back from the Depsang Plains and the Demchok area. The 17 rounds of previous Corps Commanders talks have led to disengagement at Galwan (Patrolling Point 14), North and South banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP 17A) and Hot Springs (PP 15). In addition, there have been multiple diplomatic parlays between the two countries. The troops have moved back from the earlier eye-to-eye deployment from the standoff points to new locations but they remain in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India and China Eastern Ladakh Line of Actual Control
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp