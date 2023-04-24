India’s rank up in World Bank logistics index

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has improved its ranking on the World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index (LPI) 2023 by jumping to 38th position from 44th place among 139 countries in terms of investment in technology and logistic infrastructure.

India’s LPI was 54 in 2014 which improved to 44 in 2018. Responding to India’s improved performance in LPI, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said India has made considerable strides in its logistics prowess under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision. This ranking has improved after significant investments made in both soft and hard infrastructure as well as technology across the country.

India jumped to 38th position in 2023 after the Modi-led government announced the ambitious PM Gati Shakti project as the National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity in October 2021. The National Logistic Policy was launched last year to ensure quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of the manufacturing in the logistics sector.

According to the World Bank’s LPI report, India’s rank moved up five places in infrastructure score from 52nd in 2018 to 47th in 2023. The ranking climbed to 22nd spot on international shipments in 2023 from 44th in 2018 and moved four places up to 48th in logistics competence.The report has cited further that modernisation and digitalisation as a reason for emerging economies like India to leapfrog advanced countries. “Since 2015, the Government of India has invested in trade-related soft and hard infrastructure connecting port gateways on both coasts to the economic poles in the hinterland,” the report said.

The report also stated that the technology has been a critical component of this effort, with implementation under a public-private partnership of a supply chain visibility platform that contributed to remarkable reductions of delays.

According to the report, the average dwell time for containers between May and October 2022 was three days for India and Singapore, much better than some of the industrialised countries whereas the dwell time for the US was seven days and for Germany it was 10 days. “The emerging economies with the shortest delays have gone beyond these packages and have implemented bold tracking and tracing solutions. India’s very low dwell time (2.6 days) is one example,” the World Bank report said.

It stated that with the introduction of cargo tracking, dwell time in the eastern port of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh fell from 32.4 days in 2015 to 5.3 days in 2019. End-to-end supply chain digitalization, especially in emerging economies, is allowing countries to shorten port delays by up to 70 per cent compared to those in developed countries, according to the report. Moreover, the demand for green logistics is rising, with 75 per cent of shippers looking for environment-friendly options when exporting to high-income countries”.

