Man attempts sacrilege at historic gurdwara near Chandigarh, thrashed and handed over to cops

Sources said that a Sikh man Jasbir Singh of Morinda suddenly jumped the railing of the sanctum sanctorum in the historic Kotwali Sahib gurdwara wearing shoes and started hitting the priests there

Published: 24th April 2023 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:58 PM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After a Sikh man attempted desecration at a historic gurdwara in Morinda, there was tension in this small town near Chandigarh. He was thrashed and handed over to the Punjab Police. Later, the markets in this small town were shut and roads blocked as the public gathered in the police station demanding that the accused be handed over to them as they did not trust the law enforcement agencies.

Sources said that 36-year old Jasbir Singh of Morinda, an electrician by profession who lived near the railway crossing in the town, suddenly jumped the railing of the sanctum sanctorum in the historic Kotwali Sahib gurdwara wearing shoes and started hitting the priests there.

The devotees present in the gurdwara overpowered Singh. "A few people intervened to save his life as the others thrashed him badly," said an eyewitness.

As news of the incident spread, the markets of this small town were shut down and a large number of people staged a dharna in front of the police station demanding strict action against the accused. A mob also pelted stones at the house of accused, though no family member was present inside.

A case under Section 295 A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been registered against the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ropar Vivek Sheel Soni said the police is taking all steps to maintain law and order and appropriate action would be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded strict and exemplary action against the accused. "This person should not be spared under any circumstances and the police should set an example by taking strict action. This case should be investigated properly so that the forces behind this incident can be brought to light," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that no one involved in the incident would be spared.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night sacrilege of Gutka sahib took place in Golewala village of Faridkot district and on Monday there was a clash between two groups at the gurdwara in Kapurthala.

