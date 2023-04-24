Pregnancy test for Madhya Pradesh's mass marriage scheme sparks row

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Alleged pregnancy tests of young girls enrolled for marriage with their grooms under Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s flagship scheme Mukyamantri Vivah Yojana in tribal-dominated Dindori district, has triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

The mass marriage of 220-odd girls under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana was scheduled in the Gadsarai area of Dindori district on Saturday. But the marriage of five girls wasn’t solemnized as they were found to be pregnant as per the findings of urine test to determine their pregnancies.

While the opposition Congress alleged that by carrying out pregnancy tests of the girls, the local administration and state government had insulted them, the ruling BJP said the Congress was unnecessarily playing politics over the issue.

The Dindori district collector Vikas Mishra, however, said as per standard parameters the tests for sickle cell anemia (a genetic disorder reported among tribals) was carried out on all. During those tests, it was found that five girls had missed their menstrual cycles.

“Subsequently the doctors carried out the urine tests of the five girls, which established that they were pregnant. We then enquired about it, after which they told the staff that they were already married,” Mishra claimed.

The Dindori chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Ramesh Marawi confirmed that pregnancy tests of some girls were conducted. “Tests are conducted for age verification, sickle cell anemia and to ascertain overall fitness. Pregnancy tests were conducted at the behest of higher authorities on some girls whose cases were suspected.”

Tweeting over the development, state Congress president Kamal Nath wrote, “If the reports about conducting pregnancy tests are true, then the CM needs to tell the state as to who ordered the pregnancy tests of the economically weak girls. We demand a high-level probe into the entire matter.”

One of the girls whose pregnancy test had come positive, said “I had started living with my groom before marriage for four to six months and became pregnant. Possibly due to which my name was dropped from the final list.”

Tests as per standard norms: Authorities

The Dindori chief medical and health officer Dr Ramesh Marawi said tests are conducted for age verification, sickle cell anemia and to ascertain overall fitness. The tests later revealed that the five girls were pregnant as they were already married.

BHOPAL: Alleged pregnancy tests of young girls enrolled for marriage with their grooms under Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s flagship scheme Mukyamantri Vivah Yojana in tribal-dominated Dindori district, has triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh. The mass marriage of 220-odd girls under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana was scheduled in the Gadsarai area of Dindori district on Saturday. But the marriage of five girls wasn’t solemnized as they were found to be pregnant as per the findings of urine test to determine their pregnancies. While the opposition Congress alleged that by carrying out pregnancy tests of the girls, the local administration and state government had insulted them, the ruling BJP said the Congress was unnecessarily playing politics over the issue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Dindori district collector Vikas Mishra, however, said as per standard parameters the tests for sickle cell anemia (a genetic disorder reported among tribals) was carried out on all. During those tests, it was found that five girls had missed their menstrual cycles. “Subsequently the doctors carried out the urine tests of the five girls, which established that they were pregnant. We then enquired about it, after which they told the staff that they were already married,” Mishra claimed. The Dindori chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Ramesh Marawi confirmed that pregnancy tests of some girls were conducted. “Tests are conducted for age verification, sickle cell anemia and to ascertain overall fitness. Pregnancy tests were conducted at the behest of higher authorities on some girls whose cases were suspected.” Tweeting over the development, state Congress president Kamal Nath wrote, “If the reports about conducting pregnancy tests are true, then the CM needs to tell the state as to who ordered the pregnancy tests of the economically weak girls. We demand a high-level probe into the entire matter.” One of the girls whose pregnancy test had come positive, said “I had started living with my groom before marriage for four to six months and became pregnant. Possibly due to which my name was dropped from the final list.” Tests as per standard norms: Authorities The Dindori chief medical and health officer Dr Ramesh Marawi said tests are conducted for age verification, sickle cell anemia and to ascertain overall fitness. The tests later revealed that the five girls were pregnant as they were already married.