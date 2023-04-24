Home Nation

Protesting wrestlers move SC seeking FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The wrestlers have sought direction to the Commissioner of Delhi Police to register FIR against Singh for allegedly assaulting women wrestlers. 

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik addresses the media during a protest against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan singh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and six other wrestlers, including a minor protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar have moved the Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers have sought direction to the Commissioner of Delhi Police to register the FIR against Singh for allegedly assaulting women wrestlers. 

Although the plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha on Monday. However, since it wasn’t a part of the listed mentioning, the CJI asked the senior advocate to mention the same again on Tuesday. 

Many renowned Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in January had accused Singh and WFI coaches of sexually harassing female grapplers. After meeting with the wrestlers, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on January 24 announced the formation of the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.

The committee was tasked with overlooking day to day activities of WFI, into the allegations against Singh. But the stir was renewed on Sunday at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers sat on dharna pursuant to them being unhappy with the committee’s report and Delhi Police’s inaction in filing the FIR. 

