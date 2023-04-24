Home Nation

SC observation vindicates our stand on Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay: TMC

The high court was hearing a petition related to alleged irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday tweeted that the Supreme Court had sought a report from the Calcutta High Court's Registrar General on whether Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave an interview to a news channel allegedly about a case pending before him, and commented in Bengali "this is what we have been saying for so long."

The BJP, however, said TMC should not feel elated over a purely judicial matter as the ongoing probe into the school job scam is in progress.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandachud and Justice P S Narasimha earlier in the day took strong note of the purported interview given by Justice Gangopadhyay to a news channel allegedly about the case, and verbally observed: "A judge has no business to give an interview about pending cases."

"The petitioner (TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee) has annexed a translated transcript of an interview of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on a TV Channel ABP Ananda. The Registrar General of Calcutta High Court is directed to clarify from the judge as to whether he had been interviewed by. the news channel. The Registrar General is directed to file his affidavit before this court on or before Thursday. We will list it on Friday," the bench added.

Ghosh tweeted in English "AB's matter in SC: direction given to Registrar, HC to verify from Abhijit Ganguly if he has given an interview to TV and file an affidavit by Friday. SC Observed that if he has given interview regarding pending matter before him, he has no right to continue hearing the same."Another tweet of Ghosh in Bengali said "we have been already flagging the same issue."

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the apex court has made certain observations which should not make Ghosh, the Trinamool Congress state general secretary, "euphoric as less than 20 per cent of the mountain of corruption in TMC rule" has been exposed.

The high court was hearing a petition related to alleged irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

ALSO READ | ‘Acting like political party:’ HC judge's comments on Abhishek Banerjee draw TMC flak

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay TMC Kunal Ghosh school jobs scam West Bengal
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp