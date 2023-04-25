Crack in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan over release of Anand Mohan

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government's move to release former MP Anand Mohan has led to a crack in the state's ruling Grand Alliance (GA) or Mahagathbandhan.

The notification issued on Monday frees Anand Mohan, who was serving a sentence in the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah murder case.

While RJD, JD(U) and HAM, three major constituents of GA, supported the government's decision, CPI-ML opposed it describing it as an act of discrimination.

“Our men booked under TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention)Act are still behind the bar. On the other hand, 27 prisoners convicted for serious crimes are being set free after tweaking Bihar Prison Manual 2012,” said Kunal, office secretary of CPI-ML.

All CPI-ML MLAs will stage a dharna on April 28 as a mark of protest. CPI-ML is a part of the seven-party GA in Bihar. It has, however, not joined the government led by Nitish Kumar.

On the other hand, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari hailed the government's move and said that the former MP was being released as per the rule. “There is nothing wrong in it. I don't know why there is a hue and cry over his release,” he said.

Defending the government JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “Let it be clarified that the amendment has been done in Prison Manual. It is not to benefit any individual. Half of the prisoners, whose names figured in the list, were over 75 years of age and one of them is about 95 year-old.”

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that the release of 27 convicted prisoners would create fear and psychosis among people. Toeing similar lines, former BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that those being released from jail were 'booth grabbers' of RJD.

