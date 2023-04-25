Home Nation

Difficult to engage with neighbour that practises cross-border terrorism: Jaishankar on Pakistan

This is the first time India has commented on Pakistan since its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s participation in the SCO foreign ministers meet in Goa was confirmed.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

A file photo of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said that it's difficult to engage with Pakistan due to its encouragement of cross-border terrorism.

"The bottomline is that it is very difficult to engage with a neighbour that practises cross-border terrorism against India," said Jaishankar during a joint press briefing with Panama's Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo in Panama City on Tuesday.

Next week, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s foreign ministers meeting in Goa (May 4-5).

India is chairing the SCO this year and has sent invites to all members to attend various meetings.

ALSO READ | India offers support of $1 million to small, medium projects in Caribbean: Jaishankar

"We have always said that they (Pakistan) have to deliver on their commitment not to encourage, sponsor, and carry out cross-border terrorism. We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage," said Jaishankar.

This is the first time India has commented on Pakistan since Bilawal Bhutto’s participation in the SCO foreign ministers meet was confirmed.

Bilawal will have a lot to deal with once he reaches India as he had made derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a press conference at the UN in December 2022, where he called PM Modi the 'butcher of Gujarat'.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, who is on a nine-day visit to Latin America, will head for Colombia on Wednesday where he will be meeting several top representatives of the government, business and civil society. His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country. After that, he will visit the Dominican Republic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar India-Pakistan relations SCO
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp