Home Nation

Fire at hospital cuts electric supply, operation conducted by torchlight 

The fire in the server rooms of the hospital also impacted the electrical systems at the College's SSB building on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Published: 25th April 2023 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, a patient being treated under mobile phone torchlight at Marshaghai Community Health Centre in December 2022.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The city on Tuesday witnessed a rerun of "3 Idiots" in practical life when doctors at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital conducted surgeries with the help of their mobile phone torches following a power failure after a fire broke out in the hospital building.

The fire in the server rooms of the hospital also impacted the electrical systems at the College's SSB building on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service which doused the blaze within an hour, he added.

"There were no casualties and an investigation has been started to find out what triggered the blaze," the police officer said.

One of the doctors, who was conducting a kidney surgery when the power supply was disrupted, told PTI on condition of anonymity, "Electricity supply at the OT was snapped...But as we cannot leave a surgery midway, we continued with ad hoc lighting. It would have been more dangerous for the patient if we had stopped the surgery midway.

"That is the reason I do not want to take any credit." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
3 Idiots Kolkata Medical College and Hospital mobile phone torches
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp