Home Nation

First batch of 278 Indians reach Jeddah from Sudan

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, has flown to Jeddah to oversee the evacuation process.

Published: 25th April 2023 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

airlifts, Sudan

Citizens of different nationalities, fleeing from Sudan, sit inside a Spanish Air Force aircraft on its way to Madrid on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the US managed to negotiate a 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan, many countries including India have spruced up their efforts to evacuate its citizens.

"The first batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan port have boarded INS Sumedha and are headed to Jeddah. There are 278 Indians on board this ship and there are close to 250 more who will be ferried to Jeddah," according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This exercise is called Operation Kaveri.

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, has flown to Jeddah to oversee the evacuation process.

"I express my profound gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for making a part of Operation Kaveri to bring back stranded Indians safely from Sudan," said Muraleedharan.

On arrival in Jeddah, Muraleedharan visited the control room set up to facilitate evacuation and also ensured that necessary infrastructure was in place both in Sudan Port and Jeddah.

"Team is in full readiness on the ground," Muraleedharan said in Jeddah.

Two Indian Air Force aircraft are parked in Jeddah to bring the Indians back to India. C130J aircraft has a capacity of 300 people so a few sorties would have to be made to India to bring the people back.

It is too early to say how the entire evacuation process would be undertaken, but the Indian government and allied agencies are working in full swing to get Indians back.

There are close to 3000 Indians stranded in Sudan. There are few buses available as there is a shortage of fuel and people are braving it to reach Sudan Port.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudan Evacuation
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp