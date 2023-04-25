Home Nation

Nitish’s Opposition coalition bid gets a boost as Mamata, Akhilesh offer support

Both Mamata and Akhilesh offered their support to the coalition in the works.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

​ Mamata Banerjee greets Nitish Kumar in Howrah district on Monday as   Tejashwi Yadav looks on | PTI ​

​ Mamata Banerjee greets Nitish Kumar in Howrah district on Monday as   Tejashwi Yadav looks on | PTI ​

By Pronab Mondal Namita Bajpai and Ramashankar
Express News Service

KOLKATA/LUCKNOW/PATNA:  AS part of his efforts to unite the Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav separately on Monday. 

Both Mamata and Akhilesh offered their support to the coalition in the works. After the 30-minute closed-door meeting with Mamata in Kolkata,  Kumar said the outcome was ‘positive’. Mamata said her objective is to defeat the BJP. “I want the BJP to become zero,” she said, adding: “Jayprakashji’s movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in the neighbouring state, we can decide our next course of action.” 

Later in the day, Nitish met Akhilesh in Lucknow and secured his support. “We are with you in this campaign to oust BJP out of power and save the constitution, the democracy and the country,” Akhilesh said. For the record, Nitish sought to clarify that he was not in the race to be the leader of the Opposition coalition nor is a PM candidate.

Meanwhile, the BJP took potshots at Nitish with party MP Sushil Kumar Modi terming the Bihar politician’s hurried visits to Kolkata and Lucknow as ‘political tourism meant for photo sessions’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition 2024 Lok Sabha elections Mamata
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp