Remarks on Maha Vikas Aghadi twisted, out of context: Sharad Pawar

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said  his party is a part  of the united opposition and that his words were twisted to create confusion.

Published: 25th April 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  NCP leader Sharad Pawar said his party is a part of the united Opposition and that his words were twisted to create confusion. He said on Monday that his statement on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has twisted and different meanings were spread.

While one visit to Amravati. Pawar said they are part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and there is a willingness to work together as well. “But the desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats has not been yet discussed. There are issues regarding seat sharing, so, how can I tell you about the alliance of MVA” when he was asked whether MVA parties will fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

Meanwhile,Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said that MVA will contest the next assembly elections together. He said, Maha Vikas Aghadi will remain united. BJP’s president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is not committed to be a part of the MVA.

Meanwhile amidst talk of Ajit Pawar mobilising the group of 40 MLAs to join the BJP and becoming  the chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also warned the party members of stern action if attempts were made to break the party.

ALSO READ | Pawar tightens his grip over NCP, tells Ajit not to break it

Meanwhile, CM Shinde goes on 3-day leave 

Amid talks of change of guard in Maharashtra and new political realignment, Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde surprisingly took an unofficial leave for three days to visit his home town in Satara district.

According to the sources close to Shinde, there was no plan to go on unofficial leave, but the chief minister after conducting meetings with district collectors and divisional commissioners informed his staff that he is leaving for his home town in Satara.

ALSO READ| Shinde going, going... Ajit Pawar readies to be Maha successor

Shinde will be on leave from April 24 to 26. “It was surprising that CM Eknath Shinde went for a three-day-leave to his home town when a lot of political developments are happening in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister is not happy with the BJP for their talks behind the curtain with the NCP leader Ajit Pawar for different political alignment in state, when it was working perfectly on the BJP’s agenda and plan. He did not expect such political development to start at this juncture,” said a person close to Eknath.

