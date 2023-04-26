Home Nation

148 students in four Jharkhand schools test positive for COVID-19

All the students were isolated as per Coronavirus protocol and the school premises were completely sanitised.

JAMSHEDPUR: One-hundred and forty-eight students in four girls' residential schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav on Tuesday directed to carry out COVID-19 test in all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools in the district after 69 students tested positive for the virus on Monday, the official said.

Led by Civil Surgeon Dr Jujhar Majhi doctors carried out COVID-19 testing in three other KGBV schools in Dumaria, Potka and Jamshedpur blocks of the district and detected 79 more students inflicted with the virus.

While KGBV Dumaria recorded for 14 cases, KGBV Potka 10 and KGBV Jamshedpur 55 COVID-19, an official statement said.

On the directive of Jadhav, the Civil Surgeon had a virtual meeting with the wardens, teaching and non-teaching staff of all KGBVs and ordered them to implement COVID-19 guidelines.

The deputy commissioner also directed health officials to conduct COVID-19 tests in railway stations, bus stands, schools and colleges to contain the spread of the virus in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

