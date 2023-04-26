Home Nation

Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Only six army men were killed in militancy violence in Kashmir since October 2021 as against 21 in Poonch and Rajouri districts during the same period.

Published: 26th April 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed more killing of army men in militant attacks in the last one and a half years as compared to militancy-hit Kashmir. Only six army men were killed in militancy violence in Kashmir since October 2021 as against 21 in Poonch and Rajouri districts during the same period.

On April 20, a group of heavily armed militants ambushed an army vehicle in the Bhatta Durian area of Mendhar in Poonch district. The militants fired from automatic weapons and lobbed grenades towards the army vehicle. In the militant attack, the army vehicle caught fire and five soldiers were killed and another critically injured, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It was the sixth militant attack in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province since October 11, 2021. On October 11, 2021, five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in a gunfight with militants at Surankote in Poonch.

Three days later, two army men were killed and two army men including a JCO went missing during an encounter with militants during combing and search operation in Dera Ki Gali forest area of Poonch.

On October 15, the two missing soldiers including JCO were killed by militants in the Poonch forest area. On October 30, two army men including an officer were killed in an explosion in Kalal, Nowshera area of Rajouri district. Nearly 10 months later (August 11, 2022), militants carried out a fidayeen (suicide) attack on an army camp in Rajouri in which five soldiers were killed. Two attackers were also killed in the fidayeen attack. While there has been no trace about the militants involved in this months’ attack on an army vehicle in Poonch, there was also no trace of the militants involved in other attacks on the army in Poonch and Rajouri in the last one and a half year.

A security official said either the militants involved in the attack might have returned back to Pakistan after carrying out the attack or are hiding in the caves in the dense forest area. In contrast, the army has suffered only six casualties in Kashmir since October 2021. Of the six soldiers killed, one was an off-duty jawan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
militant attack Army men deaths Poonch-Rajouri
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp