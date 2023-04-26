Chandigarh Diary: Sidhu still without important role in Punjab Congress

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Be vigilant in signing documents: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a caution of advice for his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs. During an election rally in Jalandhar for the Lok Sabha by-polls, he said that they should first cross check and then sign files. Mann was referring to the Rs 55 lakh legal expenses incurred on Uttar Pradesh don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari by the previous Congress Government. “I am planning to recover Rs 55 lakh incurred on hiring expensive lawyers to defend Ansari. This move is a signal to AAP expensive lawyers to defend Ansari. This move is a signal to AAP ministers and MLAs to be cautious.”

IAS officer dejected by Vadra case progress

Senior Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who brought the irregularities in a land deal between Robert Vadra’s Sky Light Hospitality and realty major DLF in Gurugram in 2012 in spotlight, feels dejected over the delay in judgement. In a tweet in Hindi, he recently wrote, “Who all have been punished in the past nine years for scams which were a major election issue in 2014. The commission (of inquiry) failed. Will the fate of the police inquiry be same? Those who should have been in the dock are ruling. What kind of justice is this?’’ No clean chit has been passed in Vadra-DLF land deal.

Sidhu still without an important role

It has been more than three week that Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from the Patiala Central Jail after he completed his sentence in the road rage case. But till date the cricketer-turned-politician has not been given any important role or significant post in the party despite his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders in Delhi some days ago. The grape wine in the grand old party suggests that a strong lobby of the state leadership is making sure that distance be maintained from Sidhu. Meanwhile Sidhu has been taking on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann every other day and has been maintaining his dignity by calling him younger brother (Chhote Veer) or Dear Fried (Mitar Pyare).

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Be vigilant in signing documents: Mann Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a caution of advice for his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs. During an election rally in Jalandhar for the Lok Sabha by-polls, he said that they should first cross check and then sign files. Mann was referring to the Rs 55 lakh legal expenses incurred on Uttar Pradesh don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari by the previous Congress Government. “I am planning to recover Rs 55 lakh incurred on hiring expensive lawyers to defend Ansari. This move is a signal to AAP expensive lawyers to defend Ansari. This move is a signal to AAP ministers and MLAs to be cautious.” IAS officer dejected by Vadra case progress Senior Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who brought the irregularities in a land deal between Robert Vadra’s Sky Light Hospitality and realty major DLF in Gurugram in 2012 in spotlight, feels dejected over the delay in judgement. In a tweet in Hindi, he recently wrote, “Who all have been punished in the past nine years for scams which were a major election issue in 2014. The commission (of inquiry) failed. Will the fate of the police inquiry be same? Those who should have been in the dock are ruling. What kind of justice is this?’’ No clean chit has been passed in Vadra-DLF land deal. Sidhu still without an important role It has been more than three week that Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from the Patiala Central Jail after he completed his sentence in the road rage case. But till date the cricketer-turned-politician has not been given any important role or significant post in the party despite his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders in Delhi some days ago. The grape wine in the grand old party suggests that a strong lobby of the state leadership is making sure that distance be maintained from Sidhu. Meanwhile Sidhu has been taking on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann every other day and has been maintaining his dignity by calling him younger brother (Chhote Veer) or Dear Fried (Mitar Pyare).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harpreet Bajwa Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com