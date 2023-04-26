Home Nation

Panel suggests relocation of 23 elephants from North East to Gujarat

It also recommended that all states consider transferring captive elephants that are abandoned or required to be rescued from any situation of cruelty to this rescue centre.

Published: 26th April 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A high-powered committee, constituted by the Tripura High Court, has recommended transfer of 23 elephants from Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura to animal rescue centre in Gujarat, run by Shri Radhe Krishna Temple, Elephant Welfare Trust The 70-page report of the committee, accessed by this newspaper, praised the rescue centre as “world class”. 

It also recommended that all states consider transferring captive elephants that are abandoned or required to be rescued from any situation of cruelty to this rescue centre. It also directed Chief Wild Life Wardens of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh to take adequate and proper steps to ensure that no young elephants are captured from the wild.

The five-member panel was formed in the first week of November last year after a public interest litigation filed in the Tripura High Court seeking an inquiry into the past transfers and transportation of captive-bred elephants. It also sought a restrain on the transfer and transportation of these animals from North-East to the Elephant Welfare Trust.

The committee had visited the rescue centre. It had formed another three-member sub-committee, headed by Dr M Selvan - Scientist, Elephant Cell, to visit the sites of elephants in Arunachal and Tripura. The Sub-Committee found that all 23 elephants required care and have had past injuries. They lacked food and are left in open to fend for themselves.

“On a comparative analysis, there is no doubt that it would be in the interest of the elephants to be allowed to be transferred to the said camp,” said the sub-committee. While wildlife conservationists criticised the report saying it is silent on the age, status of elephants and whether it was captive born or wild caught. Country needs decentralised rescue centres instead of one centre in Gujarat, which never be a natural habitat, they said.

“Why are these 23 elephants only selected in particular is not explained and how did the proceedings for these 23 elephants to be transferred to Jamnagar began is not explained either?” wondered a senior official associated with the development.

The panel was chaired by Justice (retd) Deepak Verma. Director General of Forests, Head of Project, Elephant Division in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,  Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority of India, Chief Wild Life Warden of Tripura and Chief Wild Life Warden  of Gujarat were the members of the panel. Later, the committee added an expert on elephants as a member.
In March, the Supreme Court extended the committee’s jurisdiction to pan-India level. 

Conservationists flay report
While wildlife conservationists criticised the report saying it is silent on the age, status of elephants and whether it was captive born or wild caught. Country needs decentralised rescue centres instead of one centre in Gujarat, which never be a natural habitat, they said 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants Tripura High Court animal rescue centre
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp