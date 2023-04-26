Home Nation

Two missing Dalit minor girls' bodies recovered from canal in Rajasthan's Jalore 

Published: 26th April 2023 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: The bodies of two minor girls who had been missing for two days were found in the Narmada canal in the Sanchore area of Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Wednesday.

The two girls had been missing since Monday night.

On Tuesday, a kidnapping case was registered against four named accused on behalf of the girls' relatives under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act.

On the basis of the FIR, the four named accused are being interrogated in custody, Circle Officer (Sanchore) Roop Singh said on Wednesday.

The post-mortem was done by a medical board but the girls' family members refused to accept the bodies and demanded Rs 50 lakh each in compensation and government jobs for their kin, Singh said.

The girls' relatives and local residents are sitting on a dharna outside the Sub-Divisional Officer's office to press for their demands.

The administration is holding talks with the girls' family members to end the stalemate, the police officer added.

The girls' family members have alleged that they were killed and thrown into the canal.

Singh said the actual cause of death would be revealed after the post-mortem report is received.




