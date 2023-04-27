Home Nation

FCI worried as wheat procurement low in Madhya Pradesh

This has resulted in reduced wheat availability at procurement centres and may affect overall procurement in near future.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Workers load harvested wheat in a trolley at a grain market in Amritsar, 27 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the light of slow supply of wheat and procurement in Madhya Pradesh, the government may revise its wheat procurement target to 280 lakh tonnes (LT), down from the proposed target of 341 LT.

Local traders in Madhya Pradesh have created confusion among farmers, discouraging them from selling their wheat at Food Corporation of India (FCI) procurement centres due to multiple slabs of crop damage caused by unseasonal rains in March. 

This has resulted in reduced wheat availability at procurement centres and may affect overall procurement in near future. However, till now the overall procurement has increased over 195 LT in comparison to last week procurement. 

Punjab remained a major contributor to wheat procurement, followed by Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Last year, FCI missed its procurement target by 60 per cent, making this year’s procurement critical for the country’s food security. FCI officials have expressed concern over traders in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan suppressing wheat flow, and the matter has been forwarded to a group of ministers for immediate decision-making.

To prevent farmers from distress selling their damaged crops due to weather-related issues, the Union government had relaxed quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. However, the multiple slabs of relaxed norms have created confusion among farmers, leading to traders taking advantage and diverting wheat to the market instead of selling it to FCI. 

FCI officials have requested the consolidation of the slabs to remove confusion and streamline procurement. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are also facing payment issues at procurement centres, which take around a week to pay them. This has led to delays and reluctance among farmers to sell their wheat. 
Traders have also pointed out that big buyers in the private sector are aggressively buying wheat from Madhya Pradesh, driving up wholesale prices in local markets.

“Due to multiple slabs, local traders beguiled the farmers to sell their produce to market,” says the official. “A note has been sent to the Group of Ministers to take a call on it to make one slab to remove confusion,” he adds.

MP-based traders pointed out other reasons. According to them, the market price of wheat is hovering a bit above the minimum support price (MSP) and payment issues at government procurement centres. “Today, we bought wheat ranging from Rs 2082 to Rs 2170 and paid the farmers on the spot,” said Shital Osawal, a trader based in Itarsi. Farmers are also facing payment issues as the procurement centres, which takes around a week to pay farmers “Big buyers, like Reliance, Brittania, Cargill and ITC, aggressively buying wheat from MP is a major cause of the increase in wholesale price in mandis,” Shital added.  

However, an MP-based government official said farmers are busy in Green Gram sowing, and festivals like Akshay Tritya and Eid have slowed the wheat flow. “Due to multiple slabs, local traders beguiled the farmers to sell their produce to market,” says the official. “A note has been sent to the Group of Ministers to take a call on it to make one slab to remove confusion,” he adds.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Uptake during April 20-26 (in lakh tonne)
State Estimated procurement target Procurement 2023-24 (April 20) Procurement 2022-23 (April 26)
Punjab 132 46.7 89.87
Haryana  75 42.1 54.26
MP 80 34 34
  • Market price in MP: Rs 2082 - 2170/ quintal Minimum Support Price - Rs 2125
  • Current government target -341 LT
  • Possible revised target -280 LT
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wheat procurement Madhya Pradesh Food Corporation of India FCI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp