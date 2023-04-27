Indian Army creates new Cyber Operations Wing and ‘test bed’ structures

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to augment the operational capabilities along with the absorption of new technologies the Indian Army has decided to create a new wing to handle cyber operations and also plans to create structures to “test bed” the large number and variety of niche tech-enabled equipment being inducted into the Indian Army.

The decisions were taken by the top brass during the latest edition of Army Commanders Conference (ACC) which was organised for the first time in a hybrid model from 17-21 April 2023.

New Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW)

The Army in a statement on Thursday said, “With rapid migration towards net centricity, which entails an increased reliance on modern communication systems, the forum reviewed the requirement to safeguard the networks and decided to operationalise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) in the immediate future.”

The CCOSW being raised “will assist the formations to undertake the mandated cyber security functions to strengthen the cyber security posture of the Indian Army.”

To begin with, the new wing will have officers earmarked and will spend tenure, to begin with at the Command level, sources said. “Cyberspace has emerged as an important military domain both in grey zone warfare as well as conventional operations.”

The decision was taken as “the expansion of cyber warfare capabilities by our adversaries has made the cyber domain more competitive and contested than ever before.”

In another important decision, the Army Commanders during the ACC, in order to augment the capabilities of the forces by absorption of Niche Technologies and equipment, decided to nominate Lead Directorates and 'Test Bed' Formations to evolve optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation Pan Army.

Absorption of niche capabilities in Indian Army

Pointing to a large number and variety of niche tech-enabled equipment being inducted into the Indian Army., a need was felt that force structures are required to optimally exploit them. “Seamless exploitation of niche equipment also has an impact on the refinement of the existing TTPs and maintenance/sustenance philosophy that would have a direct bearing on the training and maintenance of the equipment,” sources said.

The structures will be created, “in order to augment the capabilities of the forces by absorption of Niche Technologies and equipment, it was decided to nominate Lead Directorates and 'Test Bed' Formations to evolve optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation of the Pan Army,” added the sources.

These equipments include a variety of Tactical/Mini/ Micro/Logistics Drones/ UAVs, Drone Swarms, Loiter Weapon Systems, Electronic Warfare, Ant-Drone equipment etc. These equipment being procured both through different routes by multiple agencies are intended to enhance the fighting potential of the field formations by infusion of niche capabilities in our force structures. The Army has announced the year 2023 as the “Year of Transformation.”

Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event that is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The apex leadership also brainstormed over wide-ranging Strategic, Training, Human Resource Development, and Administrative aspects and took key decisions in shaping the Army for the future.

More significant decisions regarding the process of induction of the Officers into the Force and the welfare of specially-abled children of those soldiers who die in harnesses were taken. It was decided to double the sustenance allowance to such children through the Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF).

In regards to the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) for entry of officers into the Indian Army the training period will be brought down to four years instead of the present five years. It has been done under deliberations on training initiatives to optimise infrastructure, time and resources to maintain an effective and lethal fighting force.

The sources said that in the TES entry scheme, it was decided to transition from the existing 1+3+1 years Technical Entry Scheme (TES) model to the 3+1 TES model from Jan 2024 onwards.

“This change will also accrue benefits of the availability of more officers in the units and address officers' shortages,” they said.

Simulator training is also planned to be given a significant push through the procurement of 435 simulators at an estimated cost of 791 crores this year.

In order to harness the indomitable spirit and never say die attitude of the soldiers who are Battle and Physical Casualties, Army Commanders decided “to identify and train selected motivated soldiers for Paralympic Events by training them at Army Sports and Mission Olympic Nodes in nine sporting events.”

