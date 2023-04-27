Home Nation

Indian Army creates new Cyber Operations Wing and ‘test bed’ structures

The decisions were taken by the top brass during the latest edition of Army Commanders Conference (ACC) which was organised for the first time in a hybrid model from 17-21 April 2023.

Published: 27th April 2023 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Army Women, Indian Army Women, Women in Army

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to augment the operational capabilities along with the absorption of new technologies the Indian Army has decided to create a new wing to handle cyber operations and also plans to create structures to “test bed” the large number and variety of niche tech-enabled equipment being inducted into the Indian Army.

The decisions were taken by the top brass during the latest edition of Army Commanders Conference (ACC) which was organised for the first time in a hybrid model from 17-21 April 2023.

New Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW)

The Army in a statement on Thursday said, “With rapid migration towards net centricity, which entails an increased reliance on modern communication systems, the forum reviewed the requirement to safeguard the networks and decided to operationalise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) in the immediate future.”

The CCOSW being raised “will assist the formations to undertake the mandated cyber security functions to strengthen the cyber security posture of the Indian Army.”

To begin with, the new wing will have officers earmarked and will spend tenure, to begin with at the Command level, sources said. “Cyberspace has emerged as an important military domain both in grey zone warfare as well as conventional operations.”

The decision was taken as “the expansion of cyber warfare capabilities by our adversaries has made the cyber domain more competitive and contested than ever before.”

In another important decision, the Army Commanders during the ACC, in order to augment the capabilities of the forces by absorption of Niche Technologies and equipment, decided to nominate Lead Directorates and 'Test Bed' Formations to evolve optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation Pan Army.

Absorption of niche capabilities in Indian Army

Pointing to a large number and variety of niche tech-enabled equipment being inducted into the Indian Army., a need was felt that force structures are required to optimally exploit them. “Seamless exploitation of niche equipment also has an impact on the refinement of the existing TTPs and maintenance/sustenance philosophy that would have a direct bearing on the training and maintenance of the equipment,” sources said.

The structures will be created, “in order to augment the capabilities of the forces by absorption of Niche Technologies and equipment, it was decided to nominate Lead Directorates and 'Test Bed' Formations to evolve optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation of the Pan Army,” added the sources.

These equipments include a variety of Tactical/Mini/ Micro/Logistics Drones/ UAVs, Drone Swarms, Loiter Weapon Systems, Electronic Warfare, Ant-Drone equipment etc. These equipment being procured both through different routes by multiple agencies are intended to enhance the fighting potential of the field formations by infusion of niche capabilities in our force structures. The Army has announced the year 2023 as the “Year of Transformation.”

Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event that is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The apex leadership also brainstormed over wide-ranging Strategic, Training, Human Resource Development, and Administrative aspects and took key decisions in shaping the Army for the future.

More significant decisions regarding the process of induction of the Officers into the Force and the welfare of specially-abled children of those soldiers who die in harnesses were taken. It was decided to double the sustenance allowance to such children through the Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF).

In regards to the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) for entry of officers into the Indian Army the training period will be brought down to four years instead of the present five years. It has been done under deliberations on training initiatives to optimise infrastructure, time and resources to maintain an effective and lethal fighting force.

The sources said that in the TES entry scheme, it was decided to transition from the existing 1+3+1 years Technical Entry Scheme (TES) model to the 3+1 TES model from Jan 2024 onwards.

“This change will also accrue benefits of the availability of more officers in the units and address officers' shortages,” they said.

Simulator training is also planned to be given a significant push through the procurement of 435 simulators at an estimated cost of 791 crores this year.

In order to harness the indomitable spirit and never say die attitude of the soldiers who are Battle and Physical Casualties, Army Commanders decided “to identify and train selected motivated soldiers for Paralympic Events by training them at Army Sports and Mission Olympic Nodes in nine sporting events.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army cyber operations wing Army Commanders Conference
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp